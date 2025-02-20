How to Watch San Diego Padres Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
San Diego Padres Spring Training
- Date: Friday, February 21st-Monday, March 24th
- TV Channel: MLB Productions
Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: San Diego Padres Spring Training Live | Stream on Fubo
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Padres had a quiet offseason, but they still enter 2025 as one of the best teams in the MLB. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado make up one of the best one-two punches in baseball, and Luis Arraez and Xander Bogaerts are All-Star players as well, rounding out the top of the lineup. San Diego has a trio of aces in Yu Darvish, Dylan Cease, and Joe Musgrove, who the team will heavily rely upon, and Michael King will also look to prove he is the real deal after finishing seventh in Cy Young voting during his first year as a full-time starter. San Diego is still loaded despite losing a couple of pieces, and the NL West might once again be one of the toughest divisions in the league.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV on Fubo.
San Diego Padres Spring Training Schedule
Fri, Feb 21 vs Seattle
Sat, Feb 22 vs Athletics
Sun, Feb 23 @ Los Angeles
Mon, Feb 24 vs Chicago
Tue, Feb 25 vs Los Angeles
Wed, Feb 26 @ Chicago
Thu, Feb 27 @ Athletics
Fri, Feb 28 vs Seattle
Sat, Mar 1 @ Cincinnati
Sun, Mar 2 vs Kansas City
Tue, Mar 4 @ Chicago
Tue, Mar 4 vs San Francisco
Wed, Mar 5 vs Colorado
Thu, Mar 6 @ Texas
Fri, Mar 7 @ Milwaukee
Sat, Mar 8 vs Cleveland
Sun, Mar 9 @ San Francisco
Mon, Mar 10 vs Cincinnati
Tue, Mar 11 vs Chicago
Wed, Mar 12 @ Colorado
Thu, Mar 13 @ Kansas City
Fri, Mar 14 vs Texas
Sat, Mar 15 @ Seattle
Sun, Mar 16 vs Arizona
Sun, Mar 16 @ Los Angeles
Mon, Mar 17 vs Milwaukee
Tue, Mar 18 @ San Francisco
Thu, Mar 20 vs Texas
Fri, Mar 21 @ Chicago
Sat, Mar 22 @ Cleveland
Sat, Mar 22 vs Cincinnati
Sun, Mar 23 @ Arizona
Mon, Mar 24 vs Seattle