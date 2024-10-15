How to watch San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat, time, channel and live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The San Antonio Spurs will hit the road for their first preseason game away from the Frost Bank Center when they take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
WATCH: Spurs vs. Heat Live
The Spurs picked up their second win of the preseason after knocking off the Jazz 126-120 as they look to bring that momentum to Miami tonight. Victor Webanyama will suit up against the young squad of the Heat tonight.
The Heat are coming off a 101-99 win over the Pelicans on Sunday and will have their full roster available to coach Erik Spoelstra, but Miami is playing a back-to-back, so it's unclear if some players will rest.
San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat (-5.5)
O/U: 213.5
