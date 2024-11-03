How to watch Saints vs Panthers, free live stream, time and channel
The Carolina Panthers will prepare to host the New Orleans Saints this weekend in a classic NFC South matchup.
The Carolina Panthers haven't had much to celebrate this season. They currently have the worst record in the NFL at 1-7. Their lone win came in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They may end up being the last-place team in the NFL again this season and will rely on the draft for improvement.
The New Orleans Saints had a steep drop-off after starting the season 2-0. They have lost 6 straight games since then, and have fallen out of competition for the division. With QB Derek Carr injured, they look even worse on offense, and have failed to score more than 10 points in the last two weeks.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New Orleans Saints (-7) at Carolina Panthers
O/U: 43.5
