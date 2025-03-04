How to Watch Reds vs Dodgers Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers
- Date: Tuesday, March 4th
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Reds vs Dodgers Live | Stream on Fubo
The Cincinnati Reds will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, March 4th, at Camelback Ranch in this Cactus League Spring Training matchup.
Elly De La Cruz could break out and be an MVP candidate now entering his third MLB season. The Reds star shortstop has already hit three home runs during Spring Training, and he will have plenty more to come in 2025. Austin Hays has also been crushing the ball during camp and the Reds hope to get a solid contribution out of Hays and their other offseason pickup Gavin Lux.
Lux will face his former team as the Dodgers start their quest to repeat as World Series champions. Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in his first at-bat of Spring Training, and the starting rotation in Los Angeles will be even scarier this year with Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki now onboard. Snell is a multiple time Cy Young Award winner and Sasaki is one of the best pitching prospects from Japan.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.