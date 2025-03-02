How to Watch Reds vs Cubs Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs
- Date: Sunday, March 2nd
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, Marquee Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
The Cincinnati Reds will face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, March 2nd, at Sloan Park in this Cactus League Spring Training matchup.
Elly De La Cruz has got off to a hot start this year with three home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored in only twelve at-bats. Cincinnati's future superstar shortstop is one of the most talented players in all of baseball. He was selected to his first All-Star appearance last year after hitting 25 home runs and stealing 67 bases during the regular season. The Reds are 4-3 this spring.
The Cubs are hoping for big things from Kyle Tucker this year after signing the former Astros outfielder this offseason. So far he has disappointed going hitless through nine at-bats. It is only spring camp, and Tucker still has plenty of time to prepare for the games that count. Tucker has been selected to play in three consecutive All-Star games, and has hit at least 23 home runs for four straight seasons.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Reds: +110
Cubs: -135
Spread: OFF
O/U: OFF