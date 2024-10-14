How to watch Red Wings vs. Rangers, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Detroit Red Wings hit the road on Monday to face off against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Detroit enters this matchup fresh off their first win of the season, a 3-0 shutout over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, while the Rangers are looking to bounce back after a 6-5 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.
The Rangers have had the Red Wings’ number recently, sweeping the season series 3-0 last year. However, Detroit’s confidence is high after their shutout win, and with their balanced attack and solid goaltending, they’ll be a tough opponent on Monday.
Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers
- Date: Monday, October 14
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, Bally Sports Detroit, MSG
