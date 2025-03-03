How to Watch Red Sox vs Orioles Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles
- Date: Monday, March 3rd
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
The Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, March 3rd, at Ed Smith Stadium in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
Alex Bregman has been fantastic this spring after signing a long-term deal this offseason to be the new third baseman in Boston. In four games for the Red Sox, Bregman has five hits, a home run, and six RBIs in only ten at-bats. He could end up being a steal for the team, and the piece that this lineup has been missing the last few year to finally get over the hump.
Jackson Holliday is looking to have a big year for the Orioles this season, after struggling a bit in his first action as a big leaguer in 2024. The former number one prospect has already hit a home run this spring and is batting .333 with two stolen bases. If Holliday can put it all together, he has the tools to be an all-around star in the MLB. Baltimore already has tons of young talent, and Holliday could be the guy to put them over the top in the postseason.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Red Sox: +125
Orioles: -155
Spread: OFF
O/U: OFF