How to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Live Stream Copa del Rey Semifinal Second Leg, TV Channel, Lineups, Odds
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
- Date: Monday, April 1st
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (WATCH)
Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in this Copa del Rey semifinal matchup on Tuesday, April 1st, at Santiago Bernabéu, with a trip to the final on the line.
This is the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal, with Real Madrid holding a 1-0 lead over Real Sociedad. Real Madrid has won the last four times these two clubs have met during Copa del Rey play, and whoever advances will face either Atlético Madrid or Barcelona in the final.
This is an excellent opportunity to see one of the most talented players in the world take the pitch. Kylian Mbappé is expected to play and tries to put on a show for his club every time he steps in between the lines. In his first season with Real Madrid, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has scored 22 goals in 27 matches, making him a good bet to score in this one.
Potential Starting Lineups
Real Madrid:
Lunin; Vazquez, Asensio, Rudiger, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius
Real Sociedad:
Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Sucic, Zubimendi, Marin; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Real Madrid: -190
Real Sociedad: +475
Draw: +340
O/U: 2.5 (O -160) (U +120)