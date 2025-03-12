How to Watch Rays vs Tigers Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers
- Date: Wednesday, March 12th
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Rays vs Tigers Live | Stream on Fubo
The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, March 12th, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
Junior Caminero has got off to a hot start in 2025 with three home runs and eight RBIs this spring. After limited action in the big leagues in his first two seasons with the Rays, Caminero should take on a more prominent role this year entering his third campaign. The third baseman has hit seven home runs in fifty MLB games, and should see that number skyrocket if he gets the chance to be an everyday player for Tampa Bay. The Rays are 7-7 in Grapefruit League play.
Detroit won their last game 3-1 over Atlanta thanks to a home run from Jace Jung and a two-RBI double from Thayron Liranzo. Spencer Torkelson is a player to keep an eye on for the Tigers this season as he looks to get back to the same level of play he produced in 2023. Torkelson hit 31 home runs two years ago, and has already hit three during Spring Training. The Tigers are 8-8 as they continue their preparation for the regular season.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.