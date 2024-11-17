The Big Lead

How to Watch Ravens vs Steelers, free live stream, TV channel

Catch the NFL Week 11 action on Sunday between the Ravens and Steelers.

By Maceo Gifford

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburg Steelers
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburg Steelers / Coley Cleary
facebooktwitter

In an impactful AFC North showdown, the Pittsburg Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens at 1 pm ET this Sunday afternoon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a great spot right now in the season as they have won 4 straight games, and 3 straight behind QB Russell Wilson. The offense looks efficient, and this game will be a big indicator of how the Steelers will perform come playoff time.

The Baltimore Ravens are also in a very good spot in the conference as they compete for the AFC North with the Pittsburg Steelers. The only reason the Ravens fall to the 2nd place spot is one more loss on their record. This monumental matchup will most likely decide the division for playoffs.

WATCH: Ravens vs Steelers Live | Stream free on Fubo

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Pittsburg Steelers

O/U: 48.5

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.