How to Watch Ravens vs Steelers, free live stream, TV channel
In an impactful AFC North showdown, the Pittsburg Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens at 1 pm ET this Sunday afternoon.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a great spot right now in the season as they have won 4 straight games, and 3 straight behind QB Russell Wilson. The offense looks efficient, and this game will be a big indicator of how the Steelers will perform come playoff time.
The Baltimore Ravens are also in a very good spot in the conference as they compete for the AFC North with the Pittsburg Steelers. The only reason the Ravens fall to the 2nd place spot is one more loss on their record. This monumental matchup will most likely decide the division for playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Pittsburg Steelers
O/U: 48.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.