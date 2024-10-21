How to watch Ravens vs. Buccaneers, free live stream on Monday Night Football
By Kilty Cleary
The Baltimore Ravens take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The Ravens are on a roll, coming off a 30-23 victory over the Washington Commanders where QB Lamar Jackson threw for 323 yards and 1 TD, while RB Derrick Henry added 132 rushing yards and 2 TDs.
Baltimore has now won four straight games, scoring at least 30 points in each of the last three.
WATCH: Ravens vs. Buccaneers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers had a dominant 51-27 win over the New Orleans Saints. After trailing at halftime, Tampa Bay came roaring back with 4 unanswered touchdowns in the second half.
This will be a fun battle between two red-hot teams in Tampa on Monday night!
WATCH: Ravens vs. Buccaneers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Monday, October 21
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens (-4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
O/U: 50.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.