How to watch Ravens vs. Buccaneers, free live stream on Monday Night Football

Catch all the MNF action tonight when the Buccaneers welcome the Ravens to Raymond James Stadium.

By Kilty Cleary

MNF Week 7: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Coley Cleary
The Baltimore Ravens take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Ravens are on a roll, coming off a 30-23 victory over the Washington Commanders where QB Lamar Jackson threw for 323 yards and 1 TD, while RB Derrick Henry added 132 rushing yards and 2 TDs.

Baltimore has now won four straight games, scoring at least 30 points in each of the last three.

WATCH: Ravens vs. Buccaneers Live | Stream free on Fubo

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers had a dominant 51-27 win over the New Orleans Saints. After trailing at halftime, Tampa Bay came roaring back with 4 unanswered touchdowns in the second half.

This will be a fun battle between two red-hot teams in Tampa on Monday night!

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Date: Monday, October 21
  • Time: 8:15  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Baltimore Ravens (-4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

O/U: 50.5

