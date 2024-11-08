The Big Lead

How to watch Ravens vs Bengals on TNF without Prime, local live stream

Catch all the action in the Baltimore and Cincinnati area without Prime tonight.

By Maceo Gifford

Bengals at Ravens
Bengals at Ravens / Coley Cleary
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in a Thursday Night Football showdown at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Bengals are on the come-up and have only lost two games since Week 3. Those two games were against the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles, and this week's opponent, the 6-3 Ravens. They still have a fighting chance to come back and take the AFC North, but this week would be one of the deciding factors for that to happen.

WATCH: Ravens vs Bengals live locally on fuboTV

The Baltimore Ravens bounced back with a 41-10 win against the Denver Broncos last week after a shocking upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in week 8. They are competing with the 6-2 Steelers for the AFC North, but will first have to take down Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Nothing former MVP Lamar can't handle.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

  • Date: Thursday, November 7
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), WCPO-ABC Channel 9 (Cincinnati)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens(-6)

O/U: 52.5

