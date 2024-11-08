How to watch Ravens vs Bengals on TNF without Prime, local live stream
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in a Thursday Night Football showdown at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Bengals are on the come-up and have only lost two games since Week 3. Those two games were against the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles, and this week's opponent, the 6-3 Ravens. They still have a fighting chance to come back and take the AFC North, but this week would be one of the deciding factors for that to happen.
The Baltimore Ravens bounced back with a 41-10 win against the Denver Broncos last week after a shocking upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in week 8. They are competing with the 6-2 Steelers for the AFC North, but will first have to take down Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Nothing former MVP Lamar can't handle.
Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Thursday, November 7
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), WCPO-ABC Channel 9 (Cincinnati)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens(-6)
O/U: 52.5
