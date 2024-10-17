The Big Lead

How to watch Rangers vs Red Wings, live stream, time and channel

Catch the Rangers and Red Wings in NHL action on Thursday night on ESPN+.

By Kilty Cleary

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
The New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings will face off again Thursday night in the second half of a home-and-home series at Little Caesars Arena.

WATCH: Rangers vs. Red Wings Live | Stream on ESPN+

In the first meeting on Monday, the Rangers dominated in a 4-1 victory at MSG. Chris Kreider stayed hot, lighting the lamp for the third time this season, the Rangers’ offense is clicking early, and they’ve already shown they can handle Detroit’s defense.

It’s been a tough start for the Red Wings, who have faced a challenging schedule out of the gate. They’ve dropped two of their first three games, with a 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators sandwiched between losses to the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

New York Rangers (-150) vs Detroit Red Wings (+125)

