How to watch Rangers vs. Maple Leafs on Saturday night, live stream, channel
By Kilty Cleary
We have an exciting Saturday night showdown in the NHL when the New York Rangers hit the road to face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
WATCH: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Live | Stream free on Fubo
Both teams have come out of the gate strong this season, but the Rangers are on fire. After sweeping the Red Wings in a home-and-home series, New York has been an offensive juggernaut, averaging five goals per game. They will look to keep their winning streak alive tonight when they take the ice.
The Maple Leafs started their season with a loss but quickly bounced back, winning three straight games and outscoring their opponents 14-6. Now, Toronto aims to capitalize on their home ice advantage as they face an undefeated Rangers team to extend their winning streak.
New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Rangers (-105) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-125)
O/U: 6.5
