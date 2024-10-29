How to watch Rangers at Capitals, free live stream, TV channel
Watch the Rangers and Capitals live on Tuesday night at Capitol One Arena.
By Kilty Cleary
Two Eastern Conference powerhouses will take the ice on Tuesday when the New York Rangers travel to Washington to take on the Capitals at Capital One Arena.
The Rangers are buzzing after a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, bouncing back from their first regulation loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Capitals are coming off a 3-0 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they will look to bounce back against a strong New York squad at home.
WATCH: Rangers vs. Capitals Live | Stream free on Fubo
New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals
- Date: Tuesday, October 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Rangers (-160) vs. Washington Capitals (+135)
O/U: 6.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.