How to Watch Rams vs 49ers: Free Live Stream, Local TV Channel
By Kilty Cleary
Thursday Night Football is here! The Los Angeles Rams head to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC West clash. Both teams are fresh off big wins, setting the stage for a game with serious playoff implications.
With both teams still in the playoff hunt, this isn’t just another game—it’s a must-watch showdown. The Rams are looking to build on their 44-42 win over the Bills, while the 49ers are coming in hot after a 38-13 demolition of the Bears. Whoever wins this game takes a big step toward staying in the postseason picture.
WATCH: Rams vs. 49ers locally for free on TNF on fuboTV
If you’re in the local market, you’re in luck! While the game streams on Prime Video, it’s also available via fuboTV for local viewers. Don’t miss this one—it’s bound to be a classic.
Santa Clara’s skies might throw a curveball into the mix. With a 40% chance of rain, conditions could get messy, which might favor whichever team can adapt best. Keep your rain gear handy if you’re heading to the game!
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA), FOX (KTVU - San Francisco, CA)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
