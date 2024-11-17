How to Watch Raiders vs Dolphins, free live stream, TV channel
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins in a Sunday matchup that takes place at 1 pm ET.
The Las Vegas Raiders only have 2 wins this season and they came against the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. Otherwise, the Raiders have been a tough watch with a very stagnant offense and incompetent defense. QB Gardner Minshew hasn't found a rhythm this season and currently has more interceptions than touchdowns. The Raiders will look to next year's draft for some much-needed help.
The Miami Dolphins have a very misleading record of 3-6 on the season, but after losing 3 of their last 4, they have put themselves in a bad position to make the playoffs. With Tua Tagovailoa at the helm, the Dolphin's offense looks better than they did earlier in the season but still isn't managing to rack up wins. They need to get star WR Tyreek Hill involved in the offense if they want to make progress on the year.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins (-8)
O/U: 44.5
