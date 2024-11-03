How to watch Raiders vs. Bengals, time, TV channel, live stream
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in a 1 pm ET showdown.
The Raiders kicked off the season with a solid 2-2 record, but after dropping their last four games, they’re now facing an uphill battle. In an attempt to jumpstart their struggling offense, the team has rotated between quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aiden O'Connell, but neither has managed to spark the turnaround they need.
The Bengals seem to be in a challenging position, but they’ve managed a solid turnaround after an 0-3 start to the season. Over the past five weeks, they’ve posted a 3-2 record, with their only losses coming against two of the league’s top teams, the Eagles and Ravens. While there’s still plenty of work ahead, the Bengals have shown real promise and resilience, suggesting they’re ready to fight their way back into contention.
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (-7)
O/U: 46.5
