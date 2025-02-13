How to Watch Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series and Women’s Lacrosse League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Odds
The Premier Lacrosse League and Women’s Lacrosse League will be in full effect from Tuesday, February 11th to Monday, February 17th, at The St. James in Springfield, Virginia.
The Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series is back alongside the Women’s Lacrosse League debut, which kicked off with a match between the New York Charging and Maryland Charm. The tournaments use the Sixes format, which will be featured in the 2028 Olympics. This year’s tournament format introduces changes, including eliminating sudden victory overtime in favor of a four-minute period.
The Boston Cannons won last year and will look to repeat as champions, but the Philadelphia Waterdogs will be standing in their way. The Waterdogs have not lost this year and are a real threat to dethrone the Cannons.
This is a great event for Lacrosse fans, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Premier Lacrosse League and Women’s Lacrosse League
- Date: Tuesday, February 11th- Monday, February 17th
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch live)
