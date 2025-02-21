How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd-Monday, March 24th
- TV Channel: SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training Live | Stream on Fubo
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
Paul Skenes established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball in his first season in the big leagues. The flamethrower ended 2024 with an 11-3 record and a 1.96 ERA on his way to winning Rookie of the Year and a third-place finish in Cy Young voting. the Pirates will rely on Skenes to dominate once again this year as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. Ke'Bryan Hayes, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, and Bryan Reynolds make up the heart of the batting order and will look to provide their superstar pitcher with run support.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
This is the type of team that fans will want to follow all season long, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in. FuboTV has you covered, so you do not miss out on a single second of the games this year. Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV on Fubo.
Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training Schedule
Feb 22 Saturday Pirates at Orioles
Feb 23 Sunday Twins at Pirates
Feb 24 Monday Pirates at Phillies
Feb 25 Tuesday Braves at Pirates
Feb 26 Wednesday Orioles at Pirates
Feb 26 Wednesday Pirates at Braves
Feb 27 Thursday Pirates at Twins
Feb 28 Friday Rays at Pirates
Mar 1 Saturday Pirates at Orioles
Mar 2 Sunday Tigers at Pirates
Mar 3 Monday Pirates at Yankees
Mar 4 Tuesday Red Sox at Pirates
Mar 5 Wednesday Blue Jays at Pirates
Mar 6 Thursday Pirates at Orioles
Mar 7 Friday Phillies at Pirates
Mar 8 Saturday Pirates at Braves
Mar 9 Sunday Pirates at Tigers
Mar 10 Monday Orioles at Pirates
Mar 11 Tuesday Yankees at Pirates
Mar 13 Thursday Pirates at Twins
Mar 14 Friday Tigers at Pirates
Mar 15 Saturday Orioles at Pirates
Mar 16 Sunday Pirates at Yankees
Mar 17 Monday Twins at Pirates
Mar 17 Monday Pirates at Tigers
Mar 18 Tuesday Phillies at Pirates
Mar 19 Wednesday Pirates at Rays
Mar 21 Friday Pirates at Red Sox
Mar 22 Saturday Orioles at Pirates
Mar 23 Sunday Pirates at Blue Jays
Mar 24 Monday Pirates at Twins