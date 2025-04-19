How to Watch Pistons vs Knicks: Live Stream NBA Playoffs, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks
- Date: Saturday, April 19th
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Detroit Pistons will face the New York Knicks in this NBA Playoff matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 19th.
The Pistons avoided the Play-In Tournament by finishing in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They are a hard-nosed, rugged team that will look to push New York around during this series. Cade Cunningham transformed himself into one of the best players in the NBA this season, averaging 26.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He will have to be the engine that wills Detroit to victories if they want to win this series.
The Knicks finished third in the East and have as good a chance as ever to make it to the NBA Finals this season thanks to the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns. The duo of Towns and Jalen Brunson has proven to be lethal for opposing defenses, as New York often has two elite scoring threats on the court. They finished the season 51-31 and will look to defend their home court.
This is a great NBA Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pistons: +240
Knicks: -290
Spread: NY -7.5
O/U: 220.5