How to Watch Phillies vs Tigers Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Philadelphia Phillies vs Detroit Tigers
- Date: Wednesday, March 5th
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV
The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, March 5th, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
Gabriel Rincones has hit three home runs for the Phillies this spring, and could see his name rise up the prospect ranks in Philadelphia if he is able to keep up his power surge during camp. Alec Bohm has also homered twice and the Phillies are 4-5 as they continue their prep for the regular season.
Gleyber Torres made his way over to Detroit this offseason after seven years with the Yankees. Torres brings some power to the Tigers' infield, having hit at least 24 home runs four times in his career, but he has yet to get on track this spring with only one hit in eight at-bats. The Tigers are 4-6 in Grapefruit League play.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Phillies: +115
Tigers: -140
O/U: 10.5