How to Watch Phillies vs Pirates Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates
- Date: Friday, March 7th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, March 7th, at LECOM Park in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
The Phillies have lost four straight Spring Training games and even though these games do not count towards the regular season, they would like to get back into the wins column. Bryce Harper has yet to hit a home run in 2025, but he is batting .357 with two doubles in 14 at-bats. Harper is always a threat to win the NL MVP Award, but his eyes are set on a much bigger prize late in October.
Paul Skenes has made two starts during camp, giving up three runs in six innings pitched. His seven strikeouts let you know his stuff is just as lethal as ever, and by the time the regular season rolls around, he will be ready to show once again that he truly is one of the elite pitchers in the MLB. The Pirates have won two in a row and are 8-5 in Grapefruit League play.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Phillies: +105
Pirates: -130
O/U: OFF