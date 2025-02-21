How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd-Monday, March 24th
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Live Stream: FuboTV
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Phillies have one of the best rosters in all of baseball and will look to make the postseason for a fourth consecutive season. the top batters in the lineup in Philadelphia might be the best in the league, consisting of Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto. There is so much power throughout the order, and any one of these players can get hot and take over the game. The Phillies have seen their record improve in each of the past five seasons, and they will look to do so once again after 95 wins last year.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV on Fubo.
Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Schedule
Feb 22 Saturday Phillies at Tigers
Feb 23 Sunday Orioles at Phillies
Feb 24 Monday Pirates at Phillies
Feb 25 Tuesday Phillies at Rays
Feb 26 Wednesday Phillies at Blue Jays
Feb 27 Thursday Yankees at Phillies
Feb 28 Friday Red Sox at Phillies
Mar 1 Saturday Phillies at Tigers
Mar 2 Sunday Orioles at Phillies
Mar 2 Sunday Phillies at Blue Jays
Mar 4 Tuesday Yankees at Phillies
Mar 5 Wednesday Phillies at Tigers
Mar 6 Thursday Rays at Phillies
Mar 7 Friday Phillies at Pirates
Mar 8 Saturday Blue Jays at Phillies
Mar 9 Sunday Orioles at Phillies
Mar 10 Monday Phillies at Twins
Mar 11 Tuesday Phillies at Red Sox
Mar 13 Thursday Braves at Phillies
Mar 14 Friday Phillies at Yankees
Mar 15 Saturday Tigers at Phillies
Mar 16 Sunday Phillies at Orioles
Mar 17 Monday Blue Jays at Phillies
Mar 18 Tuesday Phillies at Pirates
Mar 19 Wednesday Yankees at Phillies
Mar 20 Thursday Phillies at Braves
Mar 21 Friday Twins at Phillies
Mar 21 Friday Phillies at Blue Jays
Mar 22 Saturday Phillies at Yankees
Mar 23 Sunday Tigers at Phillies
Mar 24 Monday Rays at Phillies