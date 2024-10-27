The Big Lead

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals time, TV channel, live stream

By Maceo Gifford

Eagles at Bengals
The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1pm EST Sunday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Eagles currently sit at 4-2 and in second place in the NFC East. With only 1 divisional win under thier belt, it is hard to predict what the end result will be for this Eagles team. This would prove to be a big road win if the Eagles manage to pull it out on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals have gone 3-1 in the past 4 weeks after starting the season 0-3. They seem to be back at the standard of Bengals teams in previous years. QB Joe Burrow has had a very solid year so far, and will continue to be the teams offense rock this week as they host a tough matchup.

  • Date: Sunday, October 27th
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS 
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals (2.5)

O/U: 48