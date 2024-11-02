The Big Lead

How to watch Penn State vs Ohio State, free live stream, TV channel

Catch one of the best college football games of the season on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 10: Ohio State vs. Penn State
Two Big Ten powerhouses collide at Beaver Stadium on Saturday when the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the undefeated No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ohio State rolls into this matchup off a 21-17 victory over Nebraska. The Buckeyes’ defense proved clutch, holding on against a resilient Cornhuskers squad. They’ll need every ounce of that defensive strength to handle a Penn State offense that’s been consistently efficient all season.

Meanwhile, Penn State remains perfect at 7-0, coming off a 28-13 win over Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions have built a reputation on both sides of the ball this season, with an offense that knows how to find the end zone and a defense that can clamp down on even the most formidable opponents.

#4 Ohio State vs. #3 Penn State

  • Date: Saturday, November 2
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX (4K)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Ohio State (-3.5) vs. Penn State

O/U: 47.5

