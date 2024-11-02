How to watch Penn State vs Ohio State, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
Two Big Ten powerhouses collide at Beaver Stadium on Saturday when the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the undefeated No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.
Ohio State rolls into this matchup off a 21-17 victory over Nebraska. The Buckeyes’ defense proved clutch, holding on against a resilient Cornhuskers squad. They’ll need every ounce of that defensive strength to handle a Penn State offense that’s been consistently efficient all season.
Meanwhile, Penn State remains perfect at 7-0, coming off a 28-13 win over Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions have built a reputation on both sides of the ball this season, with an offense that knows how to find the end zone and a defense that can clamp down on even the most formidable opponents.
#4 Ohio State vs. #3 Penn State
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (4K)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
