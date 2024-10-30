How to watch Pelicans vs Warriors, free live stream, TV channel for Tuesday night
Catch the Pelicans and Warriors on Tuesday night with live-stream info.
By Kilty Cleary
The New Orleans Pelicans will make the trip out west to the Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors for a late-night showdown under the bright lights of TNT. This marks the first meeting between these two squads this season, with the Pelicans holding the upper hand after winning two of three last year.
This will be a great night of NBA basketball, here is everything you need to know to catch the action:
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
- Date: Tuesday, October 29
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New Orleans Pelicans (-1.5) vs. Golden State Warriors
O/U: 217.5
