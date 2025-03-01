How to Watch Paul Skenes 2025 Spring Training Debut: Live Stream Pirates vs Orioles, MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Baltimore Orioles
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN, Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Pirates vs Orioles Live | Stream on Fubo
The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, March 1st, at Ed Smith Stadium in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
Paul Skenes takes the mound for the first time in 2025 after winning NL Rookie of the Year and finishing third in Cy Young Voting in his first big league season. The Pirates superstar pitcher posted a 1.96 ERA and an 11-3 record last year, and will look to continue to take the next steps as one of the best players in all of MLB. Skenes is the most exciting young player Pittsburgh has had in quite some time.
The Orioles will look to keep rolling, having won four of their last five games this spring. They scored 13 runs against Minnesota yesterday, thanks to a 2-3 day at the plate from Jackson Holliday that resulted in a home run, two RBIs and a run scored from the 21-year-old. Holliday is batting .333 during camp, and will look to show the baseball world why he was the top prospect in the minors heading into last season.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: MLB Baseball Live | Stream on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pirates: EVEN
Orioles: -125
Spread: BAL -1.5 (+170)
O/U: 7.5