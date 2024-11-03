How to watch Patriots vs Titans, Week 9 free live stream, TV channel
The New England Patriots will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Titans at 1 pm ET on Sunday afternoon.
The New England Patriots got their second win of the season last week when they took down their division rival, the New York Jets. It was their first win since week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye has looked great in his first two starts but suffered a head injury last week and is questionable for this weekend's matchup.
The Titans have had to rely on backup quarterback Mason Rudolph for the past two weeks since starter Will Levis suffered a shoulder injury. During this period, the Titans have been outscored 86-24 and have struggled offensively even more than they had earlier in the season.
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans (-3.5)
O/U: 38
