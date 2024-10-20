How to watch Patriots vs Jaguars time, TV channel, live stream
The New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars will take a trip over the Atlantic Ocean to battle at Webley Stadium.
WATCH: Patriots vs. Jaguars Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Patriots suffered another defeat last week, this time to the Houston Texans, but there were signs of life on offense thanks to rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Despite committing three turnovers, Maye showed potential by throwing for three impressive touchdowns and racking up 243 passing yards.
As the six-time Super Bowl champions look to rebound from a tough start to the season, they’ll be hoping that their rookie QB can help steer the team back in the right direction.
The Jacksonville Jaguars secured their first win of the season in Week 5 against division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts. However, they followed that up with a tough 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears last week.
Both the offense and defense seem to be struggling, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been underperforming, which is concerning for the team's outlook moving forward.
WATCH: Patriots vs. Jaguars Live | Stream free on Fubo
New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Fantasy Players to look out for:
Patriots: WR Demario Douglas- He is only rostered in 31% of Yahoo Fantasy Football Leagues, and had his best game of the season last week with new QB Drake Maye. Jacksonville pass defense has also given up the most points to opposing receivers this season.
Jaguars: RB Tank Bigsby- He has reached 90 rushing yards in 2 of his last 3 games, and will take a large workload if Jags other RB Travis Etienne is injuired. Patriots also have given up 7 touchdowns to opposing RB's and are ranked in the bottom-5 for run defenses this season.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars (-5.5)
O/U: 42.5