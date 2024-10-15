How to watch Paraguay vs Venezuela, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Separated by just one place and a single point in the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying standings, Paraguay and Venezuela face off in a pivotal matchup on Tuesday at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco.
Paraguay is coming off a goalless draw with Ecuador and currently sits outside the top six in the CONMEBOL standings as they look to get back on track today. The squad knows that they need more than draws if they want to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup.
WATCH: Paraguay vs Venezuela Live
Meanwhile, Venezuela sits one point ahead of Paraguay and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Argentina, which was impressive as they look to keep up that momentum coming into today's match.
Paraguay vs. Venezuela
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fanatiz
- Live Stream: Fanatiz (stream now)
World Cup Qualifiers Lineups
Paraguay possible starting lineup:
Fernandez; Balbuena, Gomez, Alderete; Caceres, Cubas, Bobadilla, Alonso; Almiron, Arce, Enciso
Venezuela possible starting lineup:
Romo; Gonzalez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Aramburu; Castillo, Rincon, Herrera; Savarino, Rondon, Soltedo
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Paraguay (+110) vs. Venezuela (+290)