How to Watch Packers vs Bears time, free live stream, TV channel
In one of the oldest rivalries in sports, the Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1 pm ET in a classic football showdown.
Before their bye week last week, the Green Bay Packers had won four of their five last games, and the only loss came to the 8-1 Detroit Lions. The Packers have found an offensive rhythm behind quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs. Due to the Detroit Lions' divisional dominance, they are slated for a wild-card spot in the playoffs this year.
The Chicago Bears are still a mess even after one of the best off-seasons by an NFL team. They have recently fired their offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron this week, and will look to rebrand their offensive attack behind #1 overall pick QB Caleb Williams. The Bears sit at 4-5 and in last place in the NFC North.
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Green Bay Packers (-6.5) at Chicago Bears
O/U: 41
