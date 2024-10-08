How to watch Pacers vs. Hawks, free live stream on Tuesday night in NBA preseason
By Kilty Cleary
The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks meet Tuesday in NBA preseason action at State Farm Arena.
The Pacers, fresh off a 47-win season and an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, return under coach Rick Carlisle for his fourth year. With Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner leading the charge, and the addition of Pascal Siakam for a full season, the Pacers are looking to build on their offensive prowess from last year. Young players like Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith have gained valuable playoff experience, while T.J. McConnell remains a key contributor off the bench.
On the other hand, the Hawks are entering their second full season under coach Quin Snyder after a disappointing 36-win season and missing the playoffs. The team traded Dejounte Murray, giving Trae Young the reins as the primary playmaker again. While Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela remain solid contributors, the roster feels uncertain and could head toward a rebuild if the team struggles early on.
Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Date: Tuesday, October 8
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southeast
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Indiana Pacers (-1.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks
Over/Under: 227.5
