How to Watch Orioles vs Phillies Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Baltimore Orioles vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Date: Sunday, February 23rd
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Orioles vs Phillies Live | Stream on Fubo
The Baltimore Orioles will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, February 23rd, at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida, as Spring Training is officially underway.
Jackson Holliday went 0-2 but scored a run in his first action of the spring. The former number-one prospect in baseball will look to be a big contributor in Baltimore this season after having a tough go-around in his first 60 games in the MLB last year. The Orioles should be a contender once again in the American League, powered by Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman.
Alec Bohm was the only big-time player who took the field in the spring opener for the Phillies. The third baseman went 1-3 in their 7-6 loss. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and the rest of Philadelphia's stacked lineup will be making their 2025 debut shortly, and we should see some more of the regulars in this game.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Orioles vs Phillies Live | Stream on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Orioles: +110
Phillies: -135
O/U: OFF