How to watch Oregon vs. Purdue, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The undefeated No. 2 Oregon Ducks head to Ross-Ade Stadium to face the struggling Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night.
Oregon is coming off their sixth straight win, a 32-31 win over Ohio State. QB Dillon Gabriel was sharp, completing 23 of 34 passes for 341 yards and 2 TDs. The Ducks also got a strong performance from RB Jordan James, who racked up 115 yards and a TD on the ground.
WATCH: Oregon vs. Purdue Live | Stream free on Fubo
Meanwhile, Purdue has lost 5 straight games but showed some fight in a 50-49 loss to Illinois last Saturday. QB Ryan Browne had an impressive game, throwing for 297 yards and 3 TDs while adding 118 yards on the ground. WR Max Klare led the receiving corps with 133 yards on 6 catches.
This is going to be a great game on Friday, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action live for free.
WATCH: Oregon vs. Purdue Live | Stream free on Fubo
#2 Oregon vs. Purdue
- Date: Friday, October 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.