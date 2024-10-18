The Big Lead

How to watch Oregon vs. Purdue, live stream, time and channel

Catch Week 8 college football action on Friday night between No. 2 Oregon and Purdue.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 8: Oregon vs. Purdue
The undefeated No. 2 Oregon Ducks head to Ross-Ade Stadium to face the struggling Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night.

Oregon is coming off their sixth straight win, a 32-31 win over Ohio State. QB Dillon Gabriel was sharp, completing 23 of 34 passes for 341 yards and 2 TDs. The Ducks also got a strong performance from RB Jordan James, who racked up 115 yards and a TD on the ground.

Meanwhile, Purdue has lost 5 straight games but showed some fight in a 50-49 loss to Illinois last Saturday. QB Ryan Browne had an impressive game, throwing for 297 yards and 3 TDs while adding 118 yards on the ground. WR Max Klare led the receiving corps with 133 yards on 6 catches.

This is going to be a great game on Friday, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action live for free.

#2 Oregon vs. Purdue

  • Date: Friday, October 18
  • Time: 8:00  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)

