How to watch Oregon vs. Michigan, free live stream, kickoff time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will defend their undefeated record this Saturday at the Big House against the Michigan Wolverines.
Oregon is coming off a 38-9 victory over No. 24 Illinois and showed off how dominant they can be this season. Quarterback and Heisman frontrunner Dillon Gabriel put up an impressive performance, throwing for 291 yards, three touchdowns, and only one interception.
WATCH: #1 Oregon at Michigan Live | Stream free on Fubo
Michigan, meanwhile, heads into this matchup with some renewed momentum after snapping a two-game losing streak. The Wolverines picked up a 24-17 victory over their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans.
#1 Oregon vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oregon (-14.5) vs. Michigan
O/U: 44.5
