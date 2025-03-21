How to Watch Omaha vs St. John's Round of 64: Live Stream March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV Channel, Odds
Round of 64: Omaha Mavericks vs St. John's Red Storm
- Date: Thursday, March 20th
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
The Omaha Mavericks will face the St. John's Red Storm on Thursday, March 20th, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 as March Madness is upon us.
No. 15 seed Omaha will look to play spoiler here as they try to upset one of the top-ranked teams in the tournament. They have a 22-12 record this year and have won six straight games, including the Summit League Championship final over St. Thomas-Minnesota. Marquel Sutton leads the Mavericks with 19.1 points per game this season, which is 40th in the NCAA. Sutton scored 22 points the last time he took the court.
No. 2 seed St. John's had a strong case to be a No. 1 seed after winning the Big East Tournament in commanding fashion. They will have to settle for this matchup as they begin their journey through the bracket. The Red Storm has won nine straight games and is one of the hottest teams in college basketball, having beaten UConn once during the stretch and Creighton and Marquette twice. RJ Luis Jr. has been on a tear, scoring 29 points in the Big East championship game.
This is a great Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Omaha: +1300
St. John's: -4000
Spread: SJU -18.5
O/U: 148.5