How to watch Ole Miss vs Arkansas, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The SEC is bringing another powerhouse clash this Saturday as the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
The Rebels roll into this matchup with some serious momentum after taming the Oklahoma Sooners in a 26-14 win last week. Ole Miss has had a solid season, and while they’re hoping to keep climbing the rankings, they’ll have to get past an Arkansas team fresh off a scoring spree.
QB Jaxson Dart has been a driving force for the Rebels, delivering big plays week in and week out, and he’ll look to keep the offense hot in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks, on the other hand, are buzzing after a massive 58-25 victory over Mississippi State. Arkansas was firing on all cylinders, making big plays, and piling up points like it was nothing. With that energy, they’re ready to make things difficult for the Rebels, especially at home.
QB KJ Jefferson has been a leader for the Hogs, and he’s primed to give Ole Miss all they can handle with his dual-threat abilities.
#19 Ole Miss at Arkansas
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ole Miss (-7.5) at Arkansas
O/U: 54.5
