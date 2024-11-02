How to watch Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State on ESPN+ on Saturday, time
Catch Old Dominion and Appalachian State on Saturday exclusively on ESPN+.
By Kilty Cleary
The Old Dominion Monarchs are headed to Boone, North Carolina, to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown on ESPN+.
The Monarchs are coming in hot after a big 47-19 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. Old Dominion’s offense was clicking on all cylinders, and they’ll be looking to keep that momentum rolling as they hit the road. Meanwhile, Appalachian State is riding the high of its victory after a nail-biting 33-26 win against the Georgia State Panthers.
Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State
