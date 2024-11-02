How to watch Oklahoma vs Maine on ESPN+ on Saturday, kickoff time
By Kilty Cleary
Due to inclement weather, the Oklahoma Sooners' matchup against the Maine Black Bears has been rescheduled to an earlier kickoff time. Originally set for 1:30 p.m., the game will now kick-off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
This game is a key step for Oklahoma in its quest for bowl eligibility. With a 4-4 record overall and a 1-4 mark in SEC play, the Sooners need every win they can get to secure postseason hopes. Taking on Maine, a 4-4 team from the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) of the FCS, the Sooners have a final chance to make a statement in non-conference play this season.
Maine vs. Oklahoma
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Maine vs. Oklahoma (-35.5)
O/U: 48.5
