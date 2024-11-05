How to watch North Carolina vs. Elon college basketball, live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Elon Phoenix will travel down the road to take on the No. 9 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.
The Phoenix, coming off a 13-win season, face a tough road ahead as they’re expected to be near the bottom of the Coastal Athletic Association standings. However, they’ve got some firepower with guard TK Simpkins, who should be Elon's go-to scorer.
On the other side of the court, the Tar Heels are starting their season with a ton of promise and a stacked lineup. Guard RJ Davis returns with serious accolades and is already generating national player of the year buzz.
Elon at #9 North Carolina
- Date: Monday, November 4
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Elon vs North Carolina (-28)
O/U: 153.5
