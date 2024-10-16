How to watch NLCS Game 3: Mets vs Dodgers live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will meet in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday night at Citi Field. The series is tied 1-1 and both teams will look to take control with a win. After the Dodgers took Game 1 with a 9-0 shutout, the Mets rebounded in Game 2 with a 7-3 victory in Los Angeles on Monday, after a travel day the teams will play it out in New York.
The Mets’ Game 2 performance showcased their offensive firepower, especially with Lindor and Vientos leading the charge. New York doubled up Los Angeles in hits (10-5) and home runs (2-1), leaving the Dodgers with plenty of questions heading into Game 3.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets
- Date: Tuesday, October 16
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1 (4K), FOX Deportes
