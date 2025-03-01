How to Watch NHL Stadium Series: Live Stream Red Wings vs Blue Jackets, TV Channel, Odds
Detroit Red Wings vs Columbus Blue Jackets
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
WATCH: Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Detroit Red Wings will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in this NHL Stadium Series matchup at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, March 1st.
The Red Wings are fourth in the Atlantic and hold the top Wild Card playoff spot in the East at the moment. They might be too far behind the rest of the pack to win the division, but they have a great chance to make the postseason if they keep up their current pace, making this a big game for Detroit. Lucas Raymond is having a great season with 22 goals and 41 assists on the year.
The Blue Jackets will use the Ohio State Buckeyes football stadium as their home for this game as the always popular NHL Stadium Series hits Columbus. Ohio Stadium can hold over 100,000 people during college football games and the atmosphere will make for one of the most exciting hockey games of the season. Zach Werenski leads the Blue Jackets into this matchup, leading the team with 62 points this year.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NHL Stadium Series Live | Stream free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Red Wings (-110) vs Blue Jackets (-110)
Spread: DET (-1.5, +190) CBJ (+1.5, -265)
O/U: 6.5 (O -105) (U -115)