How to Watch NHL on Thursday Night: Live Stream NHL Hockey, Flyers vs Penguins, Oilers vs Panthers, TV Channel
NHL on Thursday Night
- Date: Thursday, February 27th
- TV Channel: ESPN+
A full slate of NHL games will take place on Thursday, February 23rd, and is headlined by a huge matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.
Any time Connor McDavid is in action it is must-see hockey, and on this particular night he is taking on the defending Stanley Cup champions. Florida has the third best record in the Eastern Conference, and will look to defend their title in the postseason. Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 31 goals this season.
The Oilers have one less point than the Panthers and are tied for fourth in the West, but they are only two points behind Vegas for the lead in the Pacific. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the best one-two punch in the NHL and sit second and fourth amongst all players in points this season.
These are great Thursday night NHL matchups, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in. These games can all be streamed live with ESPN+.
Schedule
New York @ Boston
7:00 PM
Line: NYI -120
O/U: 5.5
San Jose @ Montreal
7:00 PM
Line: MTL -215
O/U: 6.5
Columbus @ Detroit
7:00 PM
Line: DET -150
O/U: 6.5
Calgary @ Tampa Bay
7:00 PM
Line: TB -215
O/U: 5.5
Edmonton @ Florida
7:00 PM
Line: FLA -140
O/U: 6.5
St. Louis @ Washington
7:00 PM
Line: WSH -165
O/U: 5.5
Buffalo @ Carolina
7:00 PM
Line: CAR -215
O/U: 6.5
Philadelphia @ Pittsburgh
7:30 PM
Line: PHI -110
O/U: 5.5
Winnipeg @ Nashville
8:00 PM
Line: WPG -135
O/U: 5.5
Minnesota @ Utah
9:00 PM
Line: UTAH -185
O/U: 5.5
Chicago @ Vegas
10:00 PM
Line: VGK -425
O/U: 6.5
Vancouver @ Anaheim
10:00 PM
Line: VAN -130
O/U: 5.5