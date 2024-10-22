How to watch NHL Frozen Frenzy, live stream for every NHL team in action
By Kilty Cleary
Hockey fans, get ready for nonstop action as the NHL Frozen Frenzy returns tonight, bringing all 32 teams into play for a jam-packed evening of continuous games on ESPN and ESPN+!
ESPN+'s Frozen Frenzy tripleheader kicks off at 6 p.m. ET with the Washington Capitals taking on the Philadelphia Flyers. Following that, catch the Colorado Avalanche facing the Seattle Kraken at 8:30 p.m., and wrap up the night with the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at 11 p.m. ET.
You can stream all the games on ESPN on fuboTV for free and all the others on ESPN+ tonight.
WATCH: NHL Frozen Frenzy Live | Stream on ESPN+
But that’s not all—13 additional games will air on NHL Power Play via ESPN+, featuring staggered 15-minute start times. This ensures non-stop hockey throughout the evening, so you won’t miss a beat!
How to watch NHL Frozen Frenzy tonight
- Date: Tuesday, October 22
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)
Plus, ESPN+ will air a special whip-around studio show hosted by John Buccigross, along with analysts Kevin Weekes and P.K. Subban, highlighting the night’s best plays and moments. The live show runs from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET, providing five hours of uninterrupted NHL action.
