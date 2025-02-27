How to Watch NFL Scouting Combine: Live Stream 2025 NFL Draft Prospects Workouts, TV Channel QB, RB, TE, WR, DB, OL
2025 NFL Scouting Combine
- Date: Thursday, February 27th-Sunday, March 2nd
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 27th - Defensive Line and Linebackers - 3 PM EST
Friday, Feb. 28th - Defensive Backs and Tight Ends - 3 PM EST
Saturday, March 1st - Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers - 1 PM EST
Sunday, March 2nd - Offensive Lineman - 1 PM EST
This is the time of the year when NFL front offices are trying to determine which players could be one of the future franchise cornerstones of their team for years to come. Many of the top players in the 2025 NFL Draft will be competing in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to prove they have the athletic makeup to make it to the next level.
Players will participate in the 40-yard dash, vertical and board jumps, 3-cone and shuttle drills, a bench press, and various other strength and speed-related drills.
The quarterbacks in this class are particularly intriguing, with Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Jaxson Dart all looking to prove they are the best passers in this class. Ashton Jeanty will headline the running back group, and everyone will also be excited to see the Heisman, Travis Hunter, and how his pre-draft outlook ends up, with many fans hoping he falls to their teams.
This is a great NFL event, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in.