How to Watch New York Yankees Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
New York Yankees Spring Training
- Date: Friday, February 21st-Monday, March 24th
- TV Channel: YES Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Yankees will look to return to the World Series this year after a disappointing finish to their 2024 season. Juan Soto is now with the Mets, but the team brought in lots of new talent, including signing two former MVPs, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. Aaron Judge is still the captain and one of the best players in all of baseball. Max Fried also joins Gerrit Cole at the top of the pitching rotation, giving New York an extremely balanced team heading into camp.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV on FuboTV.
New York Yankees Spring Training Schedule
Feb 21 Friday Rays at Yankees
Feb 22 Saturday Yankees at Blue Jays
Feb 23 Sunday Tigers at Yankees
Feb 24 Monday Yankees at Red Sox
Feb 25 Tuesday Yankees at Twins
Feb 26 Wednesday Cardinals at Yankees
Feb 27 Thursday Yankees at Phillies
Feb 28 Friday Blue Jays at Yankees
Mar 1 Saturday Astros at Yankees
Mar 2 Sunday Yankees at Braves
Mar 3 Monday Pirates at Yankees
Mar 4 Tuesday Yankees at Phillies
Mar 6 Thursday Twins at Yankees
Mar 7 Friday Blue Jays at Yankees
Mar 8 Saturday Yankees at Astros
Mar 9 Sunday Yankees at Cardinals
Mar 10 Monday Tigers at Yankees
Mar 11 Tuesday Orioles at Yankees
Mar 11 Tuesday Yankees at Pirates
Mar 13 Thursday Yankees at Tigers
Mar 14 Friday Phillies at Yankees
Mar 15 Saturday Yankees at Rays
Mar 16 Sunday Pirates at Yankees
Mar 16 Sunday Yankees at Rays
Mar 17 Monday Yankees at Blue Jays
Mar 18 Tuesday Red Sox at Yankees
Mar 19 Wednesday Yankees at Phillies
Mar 19 Wednesday Braves at Yankees
Mar 20 Thursday Yankees at Orioles
Mar 21 Friday Yankees at Tigers
Mar 22 Saturday Phillies at Yankees
Mar 23 Sunday Rays at Yankees
Mar 24 Monday Yankees at Mets