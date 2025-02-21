How to Watch New York Mets Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
New York Mets Spring Training
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd-Monday, March 24th
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: New York Mets Spring Training Live | Stream on Fubo
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Mets secured the biggest free agent on the market this offseason by signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the largest contract in MLB history. Soto joins a lineup that already featured Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and rising star Mark Vientos. New York was able to reach the NLCS last season in a year when expectations were not sky-high. Now that they have added Soto, the pressure is back on, and the Mets are one of the clear favorites to make a World Series appearance.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
This is the type of team that fans will want to follow all season long, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in. FuboTV has you covered, so you do not miss out on a single second of the games this year. Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV on Fubo.
New York Mets Spring Training Schedule
Feb 22 Saturday Astros at Mets
Feb 23 Sunday Mets at Nationals
Feb 23 Sunday Marlins at Mets
Feb 24 Monday Mets at Cardinals
Feb 25 Tuesday Mets at Astros
Feb 26 Wednesday Mets at Marlins
Feb 27 Thursday Astros at Mets
Feb 28 Friday Nationals at Mets
Mar 1 Saturday Mets at Rays
Mar 2 Sunday Mets at Red Sox
Mar 3 Monday Marlins at Mets
Mar 4 Tuesday Mets at Cardinals
Mar 6 Thursday Astros at Mets
Mar 7 Friday Mets at Nationals
Mar 8 Saturday Mets at Marlins
Mar 9 Sunday Nationals at Mets
Mar 10 Monday Cardinals at Mets
Mar 11 Tuesday Mets at Astros
Mar 12 Wednesday Mets at Cardinals
Mar 13 Thursday Red Sox at Mets
Mar 14 Friday Cardinals at Mets
Mar 15 Saturday Mets at Nationals
Mar 16 Sunday Astros at Mets
Mar 17 Monday Rays at Mets
Mar 17 Monday Mets at Marlins
Mar 19 Wednesday Mets at Astros
Mar 20 Thursday Mets at Nationals
Mar 21 Friday Cardinals at Mets
Mar 22 Saturday Nationals at Mets
Mar 23 Sunday Marlins at Mets
Mar 24 Monday Yankees at Mets