How to Watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The New York Jets will face the Buffalo Bills in week 17 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, December 29th.
The Jets are playing for pride at this point, as they are no longer in playoff contention. Some players might even be playing for their jobs next year. Aaron Rodgers has stated that if he plays another NFL season, he would want it to be for the Jets and that he is open to mentoring a young quarterback.
The Bills are locked into one of the top AFC playoff seeds, but Josh Allen is still on a mission to win the NFL MVP Award over Lamar Jackson. It is a tight race at this point, and every game matters when both players are playing as well as Allen and Jackson are.
This is a great Week 17 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills
- Date: Sunday, December 29th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jets (+380) vs Bills (-550)
Spread: BUF -9.5
O/U: 45.5