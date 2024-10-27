How to watch New York Jets at New England Patriots time, TV channel, live stream
In this AFC East matchup, the New York Jets will travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.
Even after trading for star WR Devante Adams, the New York Jets took a tough 37-15 loss to the Pittsburg Steelers on Sunday Night Football this past weekend. The 2-5 Jets are currently on a 4-game losing streak with their last win coming against the Patriots in week 3. The Bills firmly hold the 1st place spot in the AFC East, but the Jets will need a big turn around to save the season.
The New England Patriots are in an even worse position than the Jets as they sit at 1-6, and in last place of the AFC East. Thier only win came in week 1, and have since lost 6 straight games. The only positive has come in the form of rookie QB Drake Maye who was put in the starting position for week 6. In his two games starting, Maye has thrown for 519 passing yards and 5 touchdowns.
New York Jets at New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Jets (-7) at New England Patriots
O/U: 41